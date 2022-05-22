Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for Ocean Springs teen

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for an Ocean Springs teen.

Deandria Johnson, 13, is described as a Black female around five feet, nine inches tall, with long black curly hair and brown eyes.

On Saturday, May 21, Johnson was last seen around 10:40 a.m. in the 3100 block of Bienville Boulevard, wearing a pink shirt and blue jeans.

If anyone has information regarding Johnson’s whereabouts, contact the Ocean Springs Police Department at (228) 875-2211.

