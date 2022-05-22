Frontline Responders: Paramedic Allison Mayfield

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - National EMS Week ended Saturday, but the work of emergency responders is a 24/7, 365 job. In Frontline Responders, we meet Crew Chief Paramedic Allison Mayfield.

Since 2007, Mayfield has lived a life of public service by responding to medical calls and being right there for someone in a time of need.

“My brother and I went through EMT basic school together,” Mayfield explained. “I just decided to further my career as a paramedic once I got in it good. I enjoy helping people. It makes a difference when you see that you actually make a difference.”

Mayfield says a form of payment in her job is helping others. She finds it very rewarding. She started the training process and fell in love with the line of work.

“I just enjoy what I do. Knowing that you actually make a difference in helping people and seeing the outcome. I enjoy it,” Mayfield said. “If you need us, we are here. Big or small, we are here.”

She has three children. They have shown some interest in what she does.

“My children love to play with any of the equipment I bring home. If my stethoscope is around where they can get a hold of it, it’s gone out of my book bag. They enjoy playing with my things. We will see what it leads to,” Mayfield said.

Mayfield’s dedication to her career will continue for as long as possible.

