Magnolia Spartans improve to 2-1 on the season with win over the Lions

Spartans beat the Lions 54-44.
By Sydney Wicker
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - The Magnolia Spartans hosted the Georgia-Lina Lions in their second home game of the season.

The Spartans and the Lions would be tied 8-8 with about three minutes to go in the first half of the game.

The Lions would throw a touchdown pass that would be caught in the end of the end zone to give them a 14-8 lead. The Lions two point conversion would get missed so the score would hold.

The Spartans would get within scoring position but would trail heading into half.

They would come out and take the lead and get a win over the Lions 54-44. The Spartans now improve to 2-1 on the season.

