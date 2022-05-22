Mississippi State gets swept by Tennessee and fail to qualify for SEC tournament

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi State hosted Tennessee in game three of the three game series with No. 1 Tennessee.

State dropped game one 27-2 but they kept game two close but also fell 4-3.

In game three they would try to avoid the sweep as chances to make it to Hoover for the SEC tournament were highly unlikely.

Mississippi State pitcher Cade Smith would get and easy three up three down punch out to slow stop the Volunteers from striking first.

RJ Yeager up to bat first and he hits a solo home run to give Mississippi State a 1-0 lead after the first.

Tennessee would respond in the top of the second by scoring two runs.

In the top of the third Tennessee’s Jorel Ortega would step up to bat with Drew Gilbert on first. He would hit a two run home run to extend the Volunteers lead.

Mississippi State would load the bases twice but would not be able to get any big at bats to finish it out.

Kellum Clark did hit a homerun in the bottom of the 8th but that would be the last score in the game.

Tennessee beats Mississippi State 10-5. The defending national champs fail to qualify for the SEC tournament this year.

Head coach Chris Lemonis noted that this year feels a lot different than this time last year.

“There is a fine line between winning and losing I can tell you that. Number one probably is getting a good bullpen if you are going to win in the SEC. I think that got us this year. We had one [a bullpen] last year, we had one since I’ve been here and just weren’t good in the bullpen this year. Not the kids, just the roles and building roles and doing everything we have to do a really good job at that here in the off season to get guys prepared. Everybody wants to start here, but the game is won at the end.”

Mississippi State finishes the season 26-30 overall.

