One man dead and a woman injured after a shooting in Kemper County

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A late Saturday night shooting in Kemper County claimed the life of one man and injured another woman, Kemper County Sheriff James Moore told WTOK.

The details of the shooting are still under investigation and will be updated as they are made available. What we know right now is that according to Kemper County Coroner, Terry Bostick, the shooting happened on Hwy-495 South.

Sheriff Moore said that the man was initially transported to a local Kemper County hospital and was transferred to one of the Meridian hospitals where he passed away.

Moored added that the woman who was shot was hit in the leg and has been transported to Jackson where she is expected to make a full recovery.

