Rainy week ahead

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -We have been dry so far today but rounds of showers and storms will be on their way later tonight. A cold front will be pushing into our area that will not only bring cooler temperatures but also showers across our area.

Before that cold front pushed through, we could see slow-moving afternoon thunderstorms that can bring strong wind gusts and heavy rain across the region. As of right now, the weather doesn’t look to be too severe, but we cannot rule out the possibility of a severe thunderstorm moving into our area so it’s important to be weather aware.

As for the start of your week, we will see chances of rain for Monday and Tuesday as afternoon showers can develop. Temperatures will be sitting in the mid to upper 80s for the start of the week, but we should stay under 90 until next weekend. Just because those temperatures won’t be in the 90s doesn’t mean it won’t feel like the 90s as we will be very humid along with temperatures in the upper 80s.

Don’t forget that umbrella this week just in case any random pop-up showers and thunderstorms roll across your area and dress light because it will also be very warm and muggy.

