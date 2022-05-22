Advertisement

SEC releases 2022 baseball tournament bracket

By Sydney Wicker
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 11:39 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WTOK) - SEC baseball concluded the regular season on Saturday.

Alabama punched their ticket to the SEC tournament where they will take on Georgia in round one. First pitch will go out on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.

Ole Miss also qualified for the tournament. They get in with the number nine seed and they will take on Vanderbilt. They start game one at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

