Stallions defeat Panthers, remain undefeated in USFL

By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Stallions continue their winning ways this USFL season after defeating the Michigan Panthers, 33-17 on May 21.

The game took a brief hiatus due to a lightning delay, right after quarterback J’Mar Smith threw a touchdown to Osirus Mitchell to give the Stallions a 10-3 lead. The Stallions would go into halftime with a 13-10 lead.

Smith would come back in the third quarter with another touchdown, finding running back Tony Brooks-James for a touchdown. After a Panthers touchdown to cut the lead to two points, Stallions running back Bo Scarbrough found the end zone for his first touchdown as a member of the Stallions.

Quarterback Alex McGough would run for a one yard touchdown to seal the game for the Stallions.

Smith finished the game with 135 yards passing and two touchdowns, while Scarbrough ran for 105 yards and one touchdown.

The Stallions have improved to 6-0 on the season, and are still at the top of the South Division of the USFL.

They will play the Pittsburgh Maulers on May 22 at 1:00 P.M.

