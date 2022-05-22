Sweet Shop grand reopening

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The sweet shop has reopened for the summer serving the community of meridian delicious Italian ice. Brittany Horner looks to give back to the community as she always says she wants to bring happiness to Ward 4. The Italian ice is a healthier sweet so if you are looking to beat the heat and watch what you eat this is a great option.

“Reopening for the summer lets me know one thing and that is school is almost out I am an educator in the meridian public school district so this is what I do during the summertime. I also get to see my students because they come and purchase Italian ice with their families as well. So, it embarks that summer is here.” They are open every day except Wednesday and Sunday and change their flavors daily.

