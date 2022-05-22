Advertisement

Sweet Shop grand reopening

The sweet shop has reopened for the summer serving the community of meridian delicious Italian...
The sweet shop has reopened for the summer serving the community of meridian delicious Italian ice. Brittany Horner looks to give back to the community as she always says she wants to bring happiness to ward 4. The Italian ice is a healthier sweet so if you are looking to beat the heat and watch what you eat this is a great option.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The sweet shop has reopened for the summer serving the community of meridian delicious Italian ice. Brittany Horner looks to give back to the community as she always says she wants to bring happiness to Ward 4. The Italian ice is a healthier sweet so if you are looking to beat the heat and watch what you eat this is a great option.

“Reopening for the summer lets me know one thing and that is school is almost out I am an educator in the meridian public school district so this is what I do during the summertime. I also get to see my students because they come and purchase Italian ice with their families as well. So, it embarks that summer is here.” They are open every day except Wednesday and Sunday and change their flavors daily.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother and child shot in Meridian, both in stable condition
The Meridian Police Department said it questioned Sameerah Smith in connection with an active...
MPD: Person questioned, no other details released
Damage done by the burglar at The Chicken Basket.
The Chicken Basket burglarized, thief takes all the beef
Brian Boler's mugshot
Meridian Police make shooting arrest
Jonathan Henderson, 43, was taken into custody and charged with two counts of second-degree...
Man arrested after assaulting Little League umpires at baseball game, police say

Latest News

Mississippi State falls in game three to the Vols 10-5.
Mississippi State hosts No. 1 Tennessee in game three
The Spartans host the Lions.
Magnolia Spartans vs Georgia-Lina Lions
Winn Dixie hosted its “Folds of Honor” benefit outside its store on Highway 39 North.
Folds of Honor hosted at Winn Dixie
Car show at Folds of Honor
Folds of Honor hosted at Winn Dixie