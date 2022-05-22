Advertisement

USM baseball finishes regular season with C-USA sweep at MTSU

Golden Eagles pick up 41st win with 10-0 blanking of Blue Raiders Saturday
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
From University of Southern Mississippi Sports Information

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WDAM) - Three Golden Eagle pitchers limited Middle Tennessee State University to just three hits as No. 17 University of Southern Mississippi completed a three-game Conference USA sweep of the Blue Raiders with a 10-0 victory Saturday afternoon at Reese Smith Jr. Field.

The Golden Eagles (41-14 overall, 23-7 C-USA) won their 24th-consecutive game over the Blue Raiders (29-24, 17-13) as they outscored MT 36-4 in the series.

USM pitcher Hurston Waldrep (6-1) limited MT to just two hits over six innings with no walks and 10 strikeouts. Dalton Rogers added two shutout innings, allowing a hit with a walk and two strikeouts.

Landon Harper retired all three of his batters in the ninth – including two strikeouts – to finish the contest.

USM pitching did not allow a run over the final 22 innings of the series, as the Golden Eagles registered Saturday their fifth shutout of the year. With the staff’s 14 strikeouts Saturday, USM logged its 40th game with 10 or more strikeouts.

The Golden Eagles jumped out 1-0 Saturday in the second inning on a Danny Lynch sacrifice fly.

The advantage grew to 4-0 in the fifth inning with Lynch scoring the first run on a throwing error by MTSU trying to turn a double play, With two outs, USM tacked on two more runs on a double by Gabe Montenegro and a single by Dustin Dickerson.

The lead was extended to 7-0 in the sixth inning with three more runs. After a leadoff walk by Sargent, and a single by Lynch, Will McGillis blasted a one-out, three-run homer to left field for his 15th of the year.

Sargent then added a solo home run in the seventh inning off the scoreboard in right center for his 20th of the year. The homer tied Sargent for ninth on the school’s single-season chart with B.A. Vollmuth (2010) and Sedgwick McCollum (1988).

The Golden Eagles added two more runs in the ninth as Lynch was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force in a run and a sacrifice fly by McGillis.

MTSU starter James Sells (4-3) suffered the loss, giving up four runs on six hits over 4 2/3 innings. He walked three, struck out four.

The Golden Eagles face the University of Alabama-Birmingham at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the opening round of The First Conference USA Championship at Pete Taylor Park in C-USA’s double-elimination baseball.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

