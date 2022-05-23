19th annual Jackson Black Rodeo canceled due to ‘previous incidents on the Fairgrounds’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -The Real Cowboy Association has announced that the 19th annual Jackson Black Rodeo has been canceled.

According to a post on their Facebook page, RCA cites that “previous incidents on the Fairgrounds,” have restricted the event from taking place.

