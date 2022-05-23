Advertisement

2nd shipment of baby formula to arrive in US Wednesday

The first of several flights expected from Europe arrived Sunday in Indianapolis.
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another massive shipment of infant formula will arrive in the U.S. Wednesday.

More than 78,000 pounds arrived in Indiana from Germany Sunday and FedEx played a role in the delivery.

The 132 pallets are expected to be able to take care of more than 20,000 babies for one week. That’s nearly half a million baby bottles.

The shipment is part of the “Operation Fly Formula” effort launched by President Joe Biden to help address the shortage in the U.S.

“I can’t tell you the amount of family members I have personally that are affected and the community of people that I work with,” said Staff Sgt. Meghan Lei Kalisek. “So we are just so fortunate to be able to be a part of this, to help out. Usually, we’re in the war fight. We’re over in Afghanistan, Ukraine, things like that. So being able to be here and actually help out our fellow man or people is such an amazing opportunity.”

The Biden administration says it will partner with Memphis-based FedEx for the second flight.

The White House says the shipment amounts to the equivalent of 1.5 million eight-ounce bottles of formula.

