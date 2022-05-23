Advertisement

3 suspects sought in deadly Kemper shooting

Deadly shooting takes place at ATV ride at a field on Highway 495 S in Kemper County.
Deadly shooting takes place at ATV ride at a field on Highway 495 S in Kemper County.(WTOK)
By Tom Williams
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Kemper County investigators are on the lookout for three people involved in a deadly weekend shooting.

Sheriff James Moore said Marquise Crosby, 26, was shot and killed while at a large gathering at a field on Highway 495 S. A 22-year-old woman was also shot in the leg. She has been released from the hospital. Sheriff Moore said Saturday night’s shooting was chaotic.

“We were trying to get control to see who was doing the shooting and who was hit to get them emergency care,” Moore said. “It was total chaos. I had about 10 to 12 officers on scene. It was absolutely no where near enough to deal with 2,500 people.”

If you have information about Saturday night’s deadly shooting, call the Kemper County Sheriff’s Department at 601-743-2255 or Crimestoppers at 855-485-TIPS.

“We need a lot more information to put this case together,” Moore explained. “We do have some and I want to say to the people that hear about this is that there were a lot of people that saw a lot of stuff that’s very important to this investigation. We are going to ask that you please come forward.”

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man dead and a woman injured after a shooting in Kemper County
Lamaurice Jenkins' mugshot.
Arrest made in Chicken Basket burglary
Mother and child shot in Meridian, both in stable condition
Brian Boler's mugshot
Meridian Police make shooting arrest
The Meridian Police Department said it questioned Sameerah Smith in connection with an active...
MPD: Person questioned, no other details released

Latest News

Alabama 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year Reggie White was treated to a parade by Booker T....
Choctaw County native Ala. Teacher of the Year
Pitcher Tanner Hall is the fourth Southern Mississippi player to take home the Ferriss Trophy.
USM pitcher Tanner Hall awarded 2022 Ferriss Trophy
Carl’s death sent shockwaves through Ocean Springs because the rooster was so well known in the...
Woman accused in Carl the Rooster’s death enters not guilty plea; Trial date set
MPD said Johnny Norris was arrested Sunday morning and is charged with two counts of aggravated...
MPD makes arrest in alleged vehicle chase, assault