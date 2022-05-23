Advertisement

Arby’s is selling a burger for the first time

Arby's Wagyu Steakhouse Burger is being offered from now through the end of July. It costs $5.99.
Arby's Wagyu Steakhouse Burger is being offered from now through the end of July. It costs $5.99.(Arby's via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Arby’s is adding a new, and surprising, item to its menu.

For the first time in company history, the fast food giant best known for its roast beef is now selling burgers.

It’s called the Wagyu Steakhouse Burger, and it’s being offered from now through the end of July. It costs $5.99.

The burger is made from a combination of ground beef and wagyu beef, and an Arby’s spokesperson says they spent more than two years working on it.

Arby’s says the Wagyu Steakhouse Burger is 50% bigger than McDonald’s quarter pounder and comes with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion, and a special sauce.

There are around 3,400 Arby’s locations in the United States, according to the research firm Technomic.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man dead and a woman injured after a shooting in Kemper County
Lamaurice Jenkins' mugshot.
Arrest made in Chicken Basket burglary
Mother and child shot in Meridian, both in stable condition
Brian Boler's mugshot
Meridian Police make shooting arrest
The Meridian Police Department said it questioned Sameerah Smith in connection with an active...
MPD: Person questioned, no other details released

Latest News

Booker T. Washington School teacher Reggie White received the keys to a new 2022 Chevrolet...
Choctaw County native Ala. Teacher of the Year
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says nearly 50 defense leaders from around the world met Monday...
Pentagon says more high-tech weapons going to Ukraine
A base statement says no injuries were reported in the incident Monday at the vast Marine Corps...
Marine base lockdown caused by inadvertent weapon discharge
The House Ethics Committee is investigating allegations that Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn...
Ethics panel opens investigation into GOP’s Madison Cawthorn