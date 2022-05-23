Choctaw County native Ala. Teacher of the Year

Published: May. 23, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTOK) - Alabama’s 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year is Reggie White, a fifth grade math teacher at Booker T. Washington School, and also a native of Choctaw County, Ala.
White earned three degrees from Alabama State University in Montgomery and is nationally board-certified. He changed his major from communications to education after participating in a summer mission trip to San Jose, Calif., where he helped children learn English.
White was treated to a congratulatory parade by Booker T. Washington School and also received a year’s use of a new 2022 Chevrolet Traverse, courtesy of Alfa Insurance.
White was selected from among 150 nominees statewide. As Teacher of the Year, White will serve as a spokesperson for Alabama State Department of Education and is Alabama’s official candidate for the National Teacher of the Year award.
