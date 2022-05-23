Advertisement

Choctaw County native Ala. Teacher of the Year

Alabama 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year Reggie White was treated to a parade by Booker T....
Alabama 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year Reggie White was treated to a parade by Booker T. Washington School, where he teaches, in Birmingham.(WBRC)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTOK) - Alabama’s 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year is Reggie White, a fifth grade math teacher at Booker T. Washington School, and also a native of Choctaw County, Ala.

White earned three degrees from Alabama State University in Montgomery and is nationally board-certified. He changed his major from communications to education after participating in a summer mission trip to San Jose, Calif., where he helped children learn English.

White was treated to a congratulatory parade by Booker T. Washington School and also received a year’s use of a new 2022 Chevrolet Traverse, courtesy of Alfa Insurance.

Booker T. Washington School teacher Reggie White received the keys to a new 2022 Chevrolet...
Booker T. Washington School teacher Reggie White received the keys to a new 2022 Chevrolet Traverse from Alfa Insurance and Alabama Farmers Federation President Jimmy Parnell. (From left are Alabama State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey, Birmingham City Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan, BTWS Principal Dr. Antonia Ishman, White, Parnell, Federation Executive Director Paul Pinyan, Alfa Executive Vice President (EVP) of Operations Tommy Coshatt and Alfa EVP of Marketing Mark Evans.)(Alfa Insurance)

White was selected from among 150 nominees statewide. As Teacher of the Year, White will serve as a spokesperson for Alabama State Department of Education and is Alabama’s official candidate for the National Teacher of the Year award.

