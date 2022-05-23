Choctaw County native Ala. Teacher of the Year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTOK) - Alabama’s 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year is Reggie White, a fifth grade math teacher at Booker T. Washington School, and also a native of Choctaw County, Ala.

White earned three degrees from Alabama State University in Montgomery and is nationally board-certified. He changed his major from communications to education after participating in a summer mission trip to San Jose, Calif., where he helped children learn English.

White was treated to a congratulatory parade by Booker T. Washington School and also received a year’s use of a new 2022 Chevrolet Traverse, courtesy of Alfa Insurance.

“Being Alabama’s Teacher of the Year is a huge honor that gives me an opportunity to serve as an ambassador for teachers and students across the state. I am very grateful for Alfa, the Alabama Farmers Federation and the Teacher of the Year Program. This partnership will help me find new roads and reach more people.”

Booker T. Washington School teacher Reggie White received the keys to a new 2022 Chevrolet Traverse from Alfa Insurance and Alabama Farmers Federation President Jimmy Parnell. (From left are Alabama State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey, Birmingham City Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan, BTWS Principal Dr. Antonia Ishman, White, Parnell, Federation Executive Director Paul Pinyan, Alfa Executive Vice President (EVP) of Operations Tommy Coshatt and Alfa EVP of Marketing Mark Evans.) (Alfa Insurance)

“Teachers are so important. They educate students, but they also work to make sure our young people develop the skills they need to be well-rounded and well-informed adults. We appreciate all Mr. White’s work over his more than 25-year career, and I’m very happy Alfa and the Federation can honor him with this car to use during his time as Teacher of the Year.”

White was selected from among 150 nominees statewide. As Teacher of the Year, White will serve as a spokesperson for Alabama State Department of Education and is Alabama’s official candidate for the National Teacher of the Year award.

