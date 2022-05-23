Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report May 23, 2022

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
BOBBIE R HUGGINS19583807 VALLY ST MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
CHAD L SKINNER1971118 WICKWARE RD NEWTON, MSINDECENT EXPOSURE
CEDRICK BONNER19723228 11TH PL MERIDIAN, MSPETIT LARCENY
DEMETRIUS D CLARK1972509 MURPHY RD MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
JESSICA WALKER19781943 GOOD HOPE KNOX RD TOOMSUBA, MSCONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A CHILD X 12
GAVIN MCALLISTER19822904 40TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSPETIT LARCENY

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 20, 2022 at 6:00 AM to May 23, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
At 12:36 PM on May 22, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a strong armed robbery in the 600 block of 22nd Avenue South. The victim stated he was assaulted and money was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
At 9:27 AM on May 20, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1000 block of D Street. Entry was gained through a fence.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 12:44 PM on May 22, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 5000 block of 22nd Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 3:06 PM on May 21, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3200 block of 23rd Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 10 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 11:54 PM on May 20, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of 18th Avenue. Two individuals and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 3:28 AM on May 22, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of Highway 19 North. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

