City of Meridian Arrest Report May 23, 2022

Robbery

At 12:36 PM on May 22, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a strong armed robbery in the 600 block of 22nd Avenue South. The victim stated he was assaulted and money was taken, the case is currently under investigation.

Commercial Burglary

At 9:27 AM on May 20, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1000 block of D Street. Entry was gained through a fence.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 12:44 PM on May 22, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 5000 block of 22nd Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 3:06 PM on May 21, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3200 block of 23rd Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 10 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 11:54 PM on May 20, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of 18th Avenue. Two individuals and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 3:28 AM on May 22, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of Highway 19 North. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.