Crimenet 05_23_22
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Michael Brandon Stokes.
Stokes is a 35-year-old White male who stands approximately 5′ 9″ in height, weighing 155 pounds.
He is wanted on a probation violation warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where he was originally convicted of the crime of simple assault on a correctional officer.
If you know where Stokes can be found, please call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.
Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.