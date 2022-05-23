Crimenet 05_23_22

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Michael Brandon Stokes.

Stokes is a 35-year-old White male who stands approximately 5′ 9″ in height, weighing 155 pounds.

He is wanted on a probation violation warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where he was originally convicted of the crime of simple assault on a correctional officer.

If you know where Stokes can be found, please call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

