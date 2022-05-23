Advertisement

MPD makes arrest in alleged vehicle chase, assault

By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police said a felony arrest has been made after victims reported being chased Saturday on Highway 39 and their vehicle rammed by another car.

MPD said Johnny Norris was arrested Sunday morning and is charged with two counts of aggravated assault domestic violence and one count of aggravated assault. Norris’ bond was set at $250,000 per charge, totaling $750,000.

