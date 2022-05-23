MPD makes arrest in alleged vehicle chase, assault

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police said a felony arrest has been made after victims reported being chased Saturday on Highway 39 and their vehicle rammed by another car.

MPD said Johnny Norris was arrested Sunday morning and is charged with two counts of aggravated assault domestic violence and one count of aggravated assault. Norris’ bond was set at $250,000 per charge, totaling $750,000.

