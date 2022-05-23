Services for Mrs. Anita Sherri Russell of Little Rock, will be held 10 a.m., Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at Milling Funeral Home chapel. Burial will be held at Little Rock Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro Matthew Hitt will officiate.

Visitation will be held 6-8p.m., Monday, May 23 at Milling Funeral Home.

Mrs. Sherri, 66, died, Saturday, May 21, 2022 at her residence.

Survivors:

Husband of 48 years, Jimmy Russell

1 Son: Kevin Russell and wife Danielle

1 Daughter: Jessica Shepherd and fiancée, Lee Kimbriel

7 Grandchildren: Destiny Ray (Lundy), Chloee Shepherd, Preston Russell, Brittney Russell, Shelly Evans, Madison Knochenmuss, and J. Knochenmuss

2 Great-Grandchildren: Carmen Shepherd and Marshall Ray

1 Brother: Bobby Ray Hitt and wife Barbara

1 Brother In Law: Gerald Russell and wife Dot

Mrs. Russell is preceded in death by her mother, Geraldine Hitt; father, Bobby Hitt; step-father, Marzine Jones and sister-in-law, Lynda Belk.

Pallbearers: Brian Edwards, Peter Attanasio, Gene Shepherd, Jacob Hitt, Logan Hitt and C.J. Hitt

Honorary Pallbearers: Preston Russell and Marshall Ray

Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of the arrangements.

Milling Funeral HomePO Box 119Union, MS 39365 601.774.5779 voice 601.774.9501 faxmmagnolia43@yahoo.com

www.millingfuneralhome.net