Graveside service for Mrs. Myrtis L. Gibson will begin at 2:00 PM Monday May 23, 2022 at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens with the Reverend Gary Pickard officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Gibson, 88, of Meridian, died Friday May 20, 2022 at her home.

Mrs. Myrtis retired from Sears and Roebuck after over 50 years of service. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Marion, MS.

Mrs. Gibson is survived by her sisters, Nellie L. Catlett and Elois Pickard; sisters-in-law, Sarah Cross, Mary Gibson and Fredna Cross, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Myrtis is preceded in death by her husband Bobby Gene Gibson; her parents Frank and Mary Sue Cross.

