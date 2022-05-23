Advertisement

Much needed rain through Thursday

Scattered showers likely all day
Scattered showers likely all day(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Rain brings a much needed relief from the heat this week. Highs are in the 80s providing us with a more spring-like feel. We can expect scattered showers and thunderstorms to last until Thursday. Thursday evening we will begin to see rain clear out of the area.

Looking ahead to the weekend we are dry and the sunshine returns. It will be the perfect time to get out and enjoy some outdoor activites.

Keep your umbrella handy for the remainder of the day and through Thursday.

