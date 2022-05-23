Advertisement

Philadelphia welcomes new superintendent

By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - The Philadelphia School District has announced its new superintendent, Dr. Shannon Whitehead.

The school board selected Whitehead after narrowing the list from 12 applicants to six finalists who were then interviewed by the board.

Dr. Whitehead has 17 years of experience in education and has served in various roles, including classroom teacher, assistant principal and principal.

