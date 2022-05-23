Philadelphia welcomes new superintendent

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - The Philadelphia School District has announced its new superintendent, Dr. Shannon Whitehead.

The school board selected Whitehead after narrowing the list from 12 applicants to six finalists who were then interviewed by the board.

Dr. Whitehead has 17 years of experience in education and has served in various roles, including classroom teacher, assistant principal and principal.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.