Punjab Palace closes doors for a week after fire

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Fans of Indian food will have to wait at least a week to eat here in the Queen City.

Punjab Palace on South Frontage Road had a fire around noon yesterday according to LEMA director Odie Barrett. The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined. When you arrive at the restaurant there is a sign saying they will be closed for a week for kitchen maintenance. We will update you as more information becomes available.

