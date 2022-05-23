Punjab Palace closes doors for a week after fire
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Fans of Indian food will have to wait at least a week to eat here in the Queen City.
Punjab Palace on South Frontage Road had a fire around noon yesterday according to LEMA director Odie Barrett. The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined. When you arrive at the restaurant there is a sign saying they will be closed for a week for kitchen maintenance. We will update you as more information becomes available.
