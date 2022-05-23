Funeral services for Sybil Ann Mosley, 70, of Gilbertown will be held Thursday, May 26, 2022, at 1:00 P.M. at Lusk Baptist Church with Rev. Howard Gaston officiating. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Lusk Baptist Cemetery.

Mrs. Mosley passed away Monday, May 23, 2022, at her home. She was born June 20, 1951, in Quitman, Mississippi.

Survivors include her husband, Mickey Mosley; daughters, Felecity Mosley of Gilbertown; Michele Giles (Christopher) of Leroy; grandchildren, Kaleb Giles, Keegan Giles, and Brystol Giles; sister, Brenda Jimerson (Don); sisters-in-law, Diane Ward; and Brenda Adams (Gary).

She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy Long and Grace Haddox Long; Father-in-law, T.L. Mosley; and Mother-in-law, Faye Mosley; and Brother-in-law, Pete Ward.

Pallbearers: Donnie Jimerson, Lance Jimerson, Kyle Jimerson, Carson Jimerson, Robbie Vickers, and Dwight Mosley.

