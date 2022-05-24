Flooding is an added element to our risks leading up to Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We are in an unsettled weather pattern that’s not going to improve until a cold front crosses on Thursday. Until then, rounds of showers & storms can be expected including a risk for severe storms . There’s a low-end (Level 1) threat for damaging wind and hail on Wednesday & Thursday morning. The risk for tornadoes is low, but one or two can’t be ruled out. So have ways of getting severe weather alerts. Along with that, flooding is concern Wednesday - Thurday morning as 2-4″ of rain could fall during that time-frame. Remember to NEVER drive over a flooded road.

Behind the front, the weather becomes more pleasant with lots of sunshine just in time for Friday and the holiday weekend. Highs will remain in the low 80s ahead of the front. Similar temps for Friday, but it heats up into the mid-upper 80s Saturday & Sunday as an upper-level ridge builds over our area.

Memorial Day continues the pattern with highs near 90 degrees with plentiful sunshine. Isol’d showers may return by Tuesday of next week, but highs will remain near 90 degrees (which is seasonable).

