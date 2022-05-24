Advertisement

Flooding is an added element to our risks leading up to Thursday

Severe storms and flooding are threats through Thursday
Severe storms and flooding are threats through Thursday(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We are in an unsettled weather pattern that’s not going to improve until a cold front crosses on Thursday. Until then, rounds of showers & storms can be expected including a risk for severe storms. There’s a low-end (Level 1) threat for damaging wind and hail on Wednesday & Thursday morning. The risk for tornadoes is low, but one or two can’t be ruled out. So have ways of getting severe weather alerts. Along with that, flooding is concern Wednesday - Thurday morning as 2-4″ of rain could fall during that time-frame. Remember to NEVER drive over a flooded road.

Behind the front, the weather becomes more pleasant with lots of sunshine just in time for Friday and the holiday weekend. Highs will remain in the low 80s ahead of the front. Similar temps for Friday, but it heats up into the mid-upper 80s Saturday & Sunday as an upper-level ridge builds over our area.

Memorial Day continues the pattern with highs near 90 degrees with plentiful sunshine. Isol’d showers may return by Tuesday of next week, but highs will remain near 90 degrees (which is seasonable).

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jackson Police Department said the shooting was justified.
Teen shot and killed by friend in ‘prank gone wrong,’ police say
Deadly shooting takes place at ATV ride at a field on Highway 495 S in Kemper County.
3 suspects sought in deadly Kemper shooting
MPD said Johnny Norris was arrested Sunday morning and is charged with two counts of aggravated...
MPD makes arrest in alleged vehicle chase, assault
One man dead and a woman injured after a shooting in Kemper County
Family members say they’re grieving after losing loved ones due to gun violence.
Mothers standing against crime

Latest News

Low-end risk for the entire area
Thunderstorms are possible through Thursday
Weather - May 23, 2022
Weather - May 23, 2022
Rounds of showers & storms are expected through Thursday AM
Rounds of showers & storms this week, plus there’s a severe risk
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - May 23rd, 2022
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - May 23rd, 2022