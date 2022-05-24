Advertisement

Free pet vaccine clinic set for Thursday

Lauderdale County Animal Control Shelter is providing free DAPPv and HPC vaccines during...
Lauderdale County Animal Control Shelter is providing free DAPPv and HPC vaccines during designated hours May 26 and June 9.(Stock image/Pexels)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County Animal Control Shelter is providing free DAPPv and HPC vaccines for pets. The clinics are offered Thursday, May 26, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and again Thursday, June 9, during the same hours.

The location is 6100 Rocky Lane in Marion, behind Marion Town Hall.

The shelter thanks Petco Love, Russell Pet Foundation, Oktibbeha Humane Society and Sweet Paws Rescue for making this possible.

