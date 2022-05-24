Free pet vaccine clinic set for Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County Animal Control Shelter is providing free DAPPv and HPC vaccines for pets. The clinics are offered Thursday, May 26, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and again Thursday, June 9, during the same hours.

The location is 6100 Rocky Lane in Marion, behind Marion Town Hall.

The shelter thanks Petco Love, Russell Pet Foundation, Oktibbeha Humane Society and Sweet Paws Rescue for making this possible.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.