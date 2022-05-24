Advertisement

Lauderdale County Arrest Report May 24, 2022

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jackson Police Department said the shooting was justified.
Teen shot and killed by friend in ‘prank gone wrong,’ police say
Deadly shooting takes place at ATV ride at a field on Highway 495 S in Kemper County.
3 suspects sought in deadly Kemper shooting
MPD said Johnny Norris was arrested Sunday morning and is charged with two counts of aggravated...
MPD makes arrest in alleged vehicle chase, assault
One man dead and a woman injured after a shooting in Kemper County
Family members say they’re grieving after losing loved ones due to gun violence.
Mothers standing against crime

Latest News

Mayor Jimmie Smith spoke with media and members of the community during a Tuesday morning news...
Mayor Jimmie Smith announces ramped-up efforts to curb crime in Meridian
Family members say they’re grieving after losing loved ones due to gun violence.
Mothers standing against crime
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report May 23, 2022
Daily Docket 4
Kemper County Arrest Report May 23, 2022