Look good, feel ready for state: Neshoba Central gets crazy hair do’s for 5A state championship

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Being the first team in program history to punch their ticket to the state championship, Neshoba Central has an extra motivation to cap off their historic run with a trophy.

But with all the pressure of being the first team to head to Trustmark park, these boys are letting loose and having some fun.

Meet the blonde bandits or mohawk mafia as they are calling them.

“It’s hair it’ll grow back!” said senior Landon Coward.

The hair cuts began when the playoffs got started. It all started with a little cut down the sides. Then they played New Hope where they swept New Hope to advance to the North State Championship.

They had the same hair cut then so when they knew they were heading to state they had to go all out. Creed Fulton, Reid Hall and Luke Wilborn came together and decided it was time for a new look.

Senior Reid Hall said, “We came to practice one day and everybody else just followed along!”

“They my brothers!” said senior Pepper Agent. “If my brothers are going to do something, I’m going to do it full with them!”

Neshoba Central has been known as a team that can fight back. Once they get knocked down the find a way to push back. They even forced game one of the 5A North State Championshp against Saltillo to go into 11 innings just because they always found away to respond. The hair cuts are a sign that speaks to that.

Senior Jesse Hancock said, “More like a rally thing. Just like the team. Everybody kind like- bond us together I guess you could say.”

Freshman Brighton Yates mom has been doing all the cuts. She been doing a few different hair styles. Theres the full on bleach mohawk, some that are just getting the mohawk bleached and some who want the color but not the cut.

“We keeping the flow!” said Agent. “It’s a good luck flow!”

Senior center fielder Brayden Reynolds said, “I’m getting the bleach I’m not cutting it, can’t cut it!”

Students and fans of the Rockets are also joining in on the fun. Coach Jones was sure to show that he can have some fun too.

Head coach Jonathan Jones said, “As I say all the time, it’s just hair, it’ll grow back. But yes I did decided to dye my hair, a little mohawk in the back. It was a little unique yesterday at church, people were making fun of me but you know it is what it is... The boys can’t see you be serious all the time. They got to see me have a different side as well. That part of it I just try to do what I do and let them know that I am part of this team, just like everyone else is.”

The hair cuts a symbol of rallying and an added touch of motivation to bring home their first state championship in program history.

Hall said, “If we lose we still look like this.”

“If we could win it all and having the hair cut, that would just make it really awesome,” said Hancock. “It would make it look like it had a point, which it does. It’s real special to everybody I guess.”

“Lets go get ‘em!” said Reynolds.

Game one of the MHSAA 5A State Championship series begins at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. WTOK will be recaping all the action. Games can be viewed on MyTOK2.

