Advertisement

MACCC recognizes four MCC Eagles with post season honors

Bo Gatlin, Brock Butler, Braden Luke and Ke'Shun Collier were recognized will All MACCC honors.
Bo Gatlin, Brock Butler, Braden Luke and Ke'Shun Collier were recognized will All MACCC honors.(Meridian Community College Athletics)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Four MCC baseball players were honored with All MACCC post season honors.

Sophomore Bo Gatlin was named first team All MACCC. Gatlin is currently committed to Ole Miss and hit 12 homeruns this season.

Brock Butler was also named first team All MACCC. Butler hit 8 total homeruns this season.

Other Ole Miss commit and West Lauderdale alumni, Braden Luke, was named second team All MACCC. He had a total of nine homeruns this season.

Sophomore Ke’Shun Collier was named second team All MACCC. Collier stole 17 bases this season.

The Eagles did end the season 34-13 overall.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man dead and a woman injured after a shooting in Kemper County
The Jackson Police Department said the shooting was justified.
Teen shot and killed by friend in ‘prank gone wrong,’ police say
Lamaurice Jenkins' mugshot.
Arrest made in Chicken Basket burglary
Mother and child shot in Meridian, both in stable condition
Brian Boler's mugshot
Meridian Police make shooting arrest

Latest News

Two EMCC baseball players honored with post season recognition.
Two EMCC baseball players were named to 2022 All MACCC baseball team
Rockets prepare for their first state baseball championship appearance in program history.
Neshoba Central baseball prepares for first state championship in program history
Pitcher Tanner Hall is the fourth Southern Mississippi player to take home the Ferriss Trophy.
USM pitcher Tanner Hall awarded 2022 Ferriss Trophy
A runner in the 2022 RBC Brooklyn Half collapsed and died after finishing the race Saturday.
30-year-old runner collapses, dies after Brooklyn half-marathon