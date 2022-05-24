MACCC recognizes four MCC Eagles with post season honors

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Four MCC baseball players were honored with All MACCC post season honors.

Sophomore Bo Gatlin was named first team All MACCC. Gatlin is currently committed to Ole Miss and hit 12 homeruns this season.

Brock Butler was also named first team All MACCC. Butler hit 8 total homeruns this season.

Other Ole Miss commit and West Lauderdale alumni, Braden Luke, was named second team All MACCC. He had a total of nine homeruns this season.

Sophomore Ke’Shun Collier was named second team All MACCC. Collier stole 17 bases this season.

The Eagles did end the season 34-13 overall.

