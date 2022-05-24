Mayor Jimmie Smith announces ramped-up efforts to curb crime in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Mayor Jimmie Smith addressed the ongoing problem with crime in the Queen City, and what steps are being taken by the Meridian Police Department and the city.

Smith spoke with media and members of the community during a Tuesday morning press conference at City Hall

Smith assured the citizens of Meridian that everything possible is being done to fight crime. His ramped-up efforts include recruiting more police officers, using new technology, moving cameras to so-called hot areas in the city and hoping the citizens can provide information when crimes occur.

“Police work is all encompassing and involve the community and we need the community to respond to some of this crime,” said Smith. “The police can’t do it all by themselves. We’ve got to have the general population calling in and telling us some of the things that they know about and the crimes that are out there. We need to make sure we’re doing everything possible to fight it.”

The citizens at the meeting were given a chance to ask the mayor questions. MPD Chief Deborah Young was not in attendance.

