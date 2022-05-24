Advertisement

Mayor Jimmie Smith announces ramped-up efforts to curb crime in Meridian

MAYOR JIMMIE SMITH ADDRESSES CRIME PROBLEM IN MERIDIAN
MAYOR JIMMIE SMITH ADDRESSES CRIME PROBLEM IN MERIDIAN(WTOK)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Mayor Jimmie Smith addressed the ongoing problem with crime in the Queen City, and what steps are being taken by the Meridian Police Department and the city.

Smith spoke with media and members of the community during a Tuesday morning press conference at City Hall

Smith assured the citizens of Meridian that everything possible is being done to fight crime. His ramped-up efforts include recruiting more police officers, using new technology, moving cameras to so-called hot areas in the city and hoping the citizens can provide information when crimes occur.

“Police work is all encompassing and involve the community and we need the community to respond to some of this crime,” said Smith. “The police can’t do it all by themselves. We’ve got to have the general population calling in and telling us some of the things that they know about and the crimes that are out there. We need to make sure we’re doing everything possible to fight it.”

The citizens at the meeting were given a chance to ask the mayor questions. MPD Chief Deborah Young was not in attendance.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jackson Police Department said the shooting was justified.
Teen shot and killed by friend in ‘prank gone wrong,’ police say
Deadly shooting takes place at ATV ride at a field on Highway 495 S in Kemper County.
3 suspects sought in deadly Kemper shooting
MPD said Johnny Norris was arrested Sunday morning and is charged with two counts of aggravated...
MPD makes arrest in alleged vehicle chase, assault
One man dead and a woman injured after a shooting in Kemper County
Family members say they’re grieving after losing loved ones due to gun violence.
Mothers standing against crime

Latest News

The Mississippi Department of Transportation is temporarily closing the South Frontage Road...
Texas Turnaround in Meridian to be temporarily closed
U.S. Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), and U.S. Representatives Steven...
Mississippi lawmakers seek withdrawal of WHO abortion guidelines
Low-end risk for the entire area
Thunderstorms are possible through Thursday
The Capt. Pete was loaded down with ferry passengers headed out for a day of fun at Ship...
Passengers on Ship Island ferry witnessed burning boat, rescue near Gulfport