MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian High School has moved its graduation service to Friday at 9 a.m. at Ray Stadium. The reason is because of the probability for severe storms Thursday evening, the original date.

The district shared some guidelines on parking and rules for attendance at the ceremony below:

Meridian High shared guidelines for graduation, now set for Friday at 9 a.m. (Meridian High School)

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.