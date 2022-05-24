Advertisement

Miss. Highway Patrol trooper’s badge, gun stolen in Memphis

By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper was the victim of a theft in Memphis.

The theft happened in the parking lot outside Esporta Fitness on Polo Grounds Boulevard on May 20 around 2 p.m.

Memphis police said someone broke into the trooper’s personal vehicle and stole a handgun, his trooper badge and ID, and his wallet with a driver’s license, bank cards and money.

According to the police report, video surveillance showed a man wearing a yellow safety vest stealing the items. He then left the scene in a Chevy Silverado.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

The Jackson Police Department said the shooting was justified.
Teen shot and killed by friend in ‘prank gone wrong,’ police say
Deadly shooting takes place at ATV ride at a field on Highway 495 S in Kemper County.
3 suspects sought in deadly Kemper shooting
MPD said Johnny Norris was arrested Sunday morning and is charged with two counts of aggravated...
MPD makes arrest in alleged vehicle chase, assault
One man dead and a woman injured after a shooting in Kemper County
Family members say they’re grieving after losing loved ones due to gun violence.
Mothers standing against crime

Latest News

AP sources: President Joe Biden will sign an executive order on policing on the second...
AP sources: Biden to sign executive order on policing
Lauderdale County Animal Control Shelter is providing free DAPPv and HPC vaccines during...
Free pet vaccine clinic set for Thursday
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report May 24, 2022
FILE - This Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2011 file photo shows the headquarters of the Southern Baptist...
Top Southern Baptists plan to release secret list of abusers