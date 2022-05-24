Mississippi lawmakers seek withdrawal of WHO abortion guidelines

WASHINGTON (WTOK) - U.S. Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), and U.S. Representatives Steven Palazzo and Michael Guest (R-Miss.) are among more than 50 lawmakers asking the World Health Organization to retract its recent guidelines on abortion.

In a letter to WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the lawmakers express strong opposition to the agency’s updated Abortion Care Guideline, which advocates for abortion on demand, dismisses conscious objections of healthcare providers, and puts pressure on governments to adopt the recommended policies. The updated guidelines follow years of controversy regarding the role, allegiance, and effectiveness of the WHO, an arm of the United Nations.

U.S. Senator Mike Lee (R-Utah) and U.S. Representative Doug Lamborn (R-Colo.) spearheaded the effort.

“We, members of the U.S. Congress, write to you today with concerns about the World Health Organization’s (W.H.O.) dangerous new abortion guidelines. These extreme new guidelines aim to remove all legal and policy safeguards on abortion, impose restrictions on the conscience rights of health workers, and ignore the right to life and the safety of the mother and child,” the lawmakers wrote.

The letter criticizes the WHO for attempting to dehumanize preborn children, categorizing abortion as “self-care,” and demanding “the full decriminalization of abortion” without any gestational age limits.

“To categorize abortions as ‘self-care’ not only strips away the humanity and dignity of a preborn child but also contradicts international standards recognizing the preborn child as a rights-holding person,” the lawmakers continued.

The guidance, the lawmakers assert, also dismisses the rights of individuals and institutions that oppose abortions on ethical, moral, personal or religious grounds.

Read the letter below:

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.