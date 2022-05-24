Mothers standing against crime

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - There has been a recent uptick in crime in the Queen City. The shootings in Meridian have led to six homicides so far this year. Family members say they’re grieving after losing loved ones due to gun violence.

“It seems like every time something happens, it brings my situation back. It is like I’m burying mine over and over,” said Lasandra Brown.

The crime in Meridian continues, but four mothers say they’re taking a stand against the gun violence in the city.

“Sometimes it has to hit home in order for a person to come out and be vocal about it. A lot of people just don’t say anything because they have felt it. We are our children’s voices,” said Brown.

News 11 spoke to three mothers that have lost their sons due to gun violence over a year ago. Even though they still feel their own loss every day, they are now reaching back to their community to help family members that are suffering the same way.

“My son was killed last year on May 14th. I also had three to four different nephews killed with gun violence,” said Tammie Collins.

The fourth mother, Kimberly Hodges, lost her son just weeks ago, during a shooting at the Highway 19 Exxon station that claimed two young lives.

“To have his life cut short like that is hurtful. A couple of weeks before graduation. That is something I have been waiting on for 12 years. I feel like someone just robbed me and my family of that. We will be there to receive his diploma on the 26th, and he will be graduating with honors,” said Kimberly Hodges, the mother of Brandarius Boler.

The mothers told News 11 they’re crying out for a change in the city.

“When it happens, it is just something you don’t believe. You have to try to adjust yourself that your child is not going to be there. It is a hard pill to swallow. It has affected me even before my child ever got killed, just to see another mother go through that pain,” said Collins.

The mothers will hold a Stop the Violence event at Dumont Plaza June 5 to celebrate Kodi Davidson Jr.’s birthday.

“It totally hits different when it happens to an individual. When it happened to me last year, it was my son’s birthday. What better way to celebrate his birthday and try to stop some of the violence that’s going on in our city?” said Kodi’s mom, Quester Jones.

Mayor Jimmie Smith will hold a news conference Tuesday at 11 a.m. to discuss plans for fighting crime in the city.

