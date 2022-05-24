Motorcyclists make their way to the Queen City for “Run for the Wall”
First year of the ride after taking time off because of COVID
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The largest and longest organized cross-country motorcycle run has made its way to the Queen City.
Run for the Wall has returned to Meridian once again. COVID caused the run to be put on hold for the past two years. Motorcyclists made their way to the Lauderdale County Agri-Center after driving through Jackson earlier in the day. They were given a hot meal served by the Debs, Boy Scouts with the Choctaw Area Council and volunteers. Run for the Wall started in 1989 and it was used to bring awareness for troops that were prisoners of war. It has been an uplifting experience for the riders to come through Meridian.
The bikers will be heading toward Alabama at 7:00 Tuesday morning.
