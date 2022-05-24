Motorcyclists make their way to the Queen City for “Run for the Wall”

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The largest and longest organized cross-country motorcycle run has made its way to the Queen City.

Run for the Wall has returned to Meridian once again. COVID caused the run to be put on hold for the past two years. Motorcyclists made their way to the Lauderdale County Agri-Center after driving through Jackson earlier in the day. They were given a hot meal served by the Debs, Boy Scouts with the Choctaw Area Council and volunteers. Run for the Wall started in 1989 and it was used to bring awareness for troops that were prisoners of war. It has been an uplifting experience for the riders to come through Meridian.

“It’s extremely uplifting. We feel like we bring that patriotic spirit with us when we get together and start this run and we build on each other and strengthen each other. When we go to one of these towns, like Meridian especially, we find that patriotic spirit. It just lifts us all up and we’re hoping we are doing the same for the people along the way.”

The bikers will be heading toward Alabama at 7:00 Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.