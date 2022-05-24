Neshoba Central baseball prepares for first state championship in program history

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - History has already been made at Neshoba Central, but the Rockets are hoping to extend their historic run with a state championship trophy.

The Rockets baseball team became the first team in program history to win the 5A North Half Championship when they beat Saltillo in a three game series.

Now the Rockets are competing for their first state championship in program history. They will take on East Central for the MHSAA 5A State Championship.

“We’ve just got to come out and do what we’ve been doing all year,” said head coach Jonathan Jones. “We just focus on the first inning try to win that first inning.... But you know we’re just trying to take it one inning at a time and hopefully we can get that lead and keep it but you know all year we’ve just tried scrap, claw and find a way. Just to give us a chance late in the ball game. Throw a lot of strikes make the routine plays and get some timely hits and hopefully we’ll get a chance in the 7th.”

Neshoba Central has been battling through adversity all year. From dealing with injuries with their pitchers and has also had to come back in games to either force extra innings or to take a late lead.

Senior pitcher, Jesse Hancock said, “Just got to fight. We’re not going to give up until the last out like coach Jones says, you’ve got to pitch, you’ve got a chance. We take that to heart. We try to do our best and the out comes, on the last play.”

“We just don’t give up,” said senior Pepper Agent. “People expect us to lay down but we just don’t lay down we keep going at them.”

Neshoba Central will compete in game one of the state championship series starting on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.