Advertisement

Neshoba Central baseball prepares for first state championship in program history

Rockets prepare for their first state baseball championship appearance in program history.
Rockets prepare for their first state baseball championship appearance in program history.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - History has already been made at Neshoba Central, but the Rockets are hoping to extend their historic run with a state championship trophy.

The Rockets baseball team became the first team in program history to win the 5A North Half Championship when they beat Saltillo in a three game series.

Now the Rockets are competing for their first state championship in program history. They will take on East Central for the MHSAA 5A State Championship.

“We’ve just got to come out and do what we’ve been doing all year,” said head coach Jonathan Jones. “We just focus on the first inning try to win that first inning.... But you know we’re just trying to take it one inning at a time and hopefully we can get that lead and keep it but you know all year we’ve just tried scrap, claw and find a way. Just to give us a chance late in the ball game. Throw a lot of strikes make the routine plays and get some timely hits and hopefully we’ll get a chance in the 7th.”

Neshoba Central has been battling through adversity all year. From dealing with injuries with their pitchers and has also had to come back in games to either force extra innings or to take a late lead.

Senior pitcher, Jesse Hancock said, “Just got to fight. We’re not going to give up until the last out like coach Jones says, you’ve got to pitch, you’ve got a chance. We take that to heart. We try to do our best and the out comes, on the last play.”

“We just don’t give up,” said senior Pepper Agent. “People expect us to lay down but we just don’t lay down we keep going at them.”

Neshoba Central will compete in game one of the state championship series starting on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man dead and a woman injured after a shooting in Kemper County
The Jackson Police Department said the shooting was justified.
Teen shot and killed by friend in ‘prank gone wrong,’ police say
Lamaurice Jenkins' mugshot.
Arrest made in Chicken Basket burglary
Mother and child shot in Meridian, both in stable condition
Brian Boler's mugshot
Meridian Police make shooting arrest

Latest News

Pitcher Tanner Hall is the fourth Southern Mississippi player to take home the Ferriss Trophy.
USM pitcher Tanner Hall awarded 2022 Ferriss Trophy
A runner in the 2022 RBC Brooklyn Half collapsed and died after finishing the race Saturday.
30-year-old runner collapses, dies after Brooklyn half-marathon
Ryan Blaney (12) celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR All-Star auto race at...
Blaney wins All-Star race, $1M 2 laps after thinking he won
Mississippi State upsets Florida State to advance to their first Super Regional in program...
Mississippi State softball upsets Florida State to advance to their first Super Regional appearance in program history