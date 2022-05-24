Advertisement

Neshoba Central staff and students send off Rockets to state with cheers and posters

Rockets staff and students send off the Neshoba Central team as the head to Pearl for the 5A...
Rockets staff and students send off the Neshoba Central team as the head to Pearl for the 5A state championship.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Neshoba Central students and faculty sent the Rockets off to state with full support on Tuesday.

Teachers and students stood outside while the team drove by as they started their journey to the state championship.

Neshoba Central is competing for their first state championship in program history. The game starts at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jackson Police Department said the shooting was justified.
Teen shot and killed by friend in ‘prank gone wrong,’ police say
Deadly shooting takes place at ATV ride at a field on Highway 495 S in Kemper County.
3 suspects sought in deadly Kemper shooting
MPD said Johnny Norris was arrested Sunday morning and is charged with two counts of aggravated...
MPD makes arrest in alleged vehicle chase, assault
One man dead and a woman injured after a shooting in Kemper County
Family members say they’re grieving after losing loved ones due to gun violence.
Mothers standing against crime

Latest News

The Rockets baseball team gets crazy hair cuts for 5A state championship.
Look good, feel ready for state: Neshoba Central gets crazy hair do’s for 5A state championship
Sports 10pm - May 23, 2022
The Rockets baseball team heads to state for the first time in program history.
Neshoba Central baseball prepares for state
Two EMCC baseball players honored with post season recognition.
Two EMCC baseball players were named to 2022 All MACCC baseball team