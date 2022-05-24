Neshoba Central staff and students send off Rockets to state with cheers and posters
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Neshoba Central students and faculty sent the Rockets off to state with full support on Tuesday.
Teachers and students stood outside while the team drove by as they started their journey to the state championship.
Neshoba Central is competing for their first state championship in program history. The game starts at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
