Rounds of showers & storms this week, plus there’s a severe risk

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We are now in a pattern that’s unsettled, so daily rain chances are in the forecast through Thursday morning. A stalled boundary in our area tonight will gradually move north as a warm front throughout the day on Tuesday. This feature, the heat of the day, plus some upper-level support will help created scattered showers & storms for the 2nd day of the work week. Hit and miss showers are possible Tuesday AM, but storms will be more abundant for the afternoon & evening hours. There’s a low-end (level 1) marginal risk for severe weather. Damaging wind and hail are the the primary threats . Highs for Tuesday will reach the mid 80s.

Wednesday, expect a similar environment with the low-end marginal severe risk remaining ahead of an approaching cold front. The storm coverage is expected to be greater by the afternoon and evening as the front gradually crosses the area. Some rain will linger into Thursday morning as the front will be slow to move out, but it looks like improving weather is expected from that point. Highs will stay in the low 80s for Thursday. Rainfall estimates through Thursday could range from 2-4 inches, so we’ll monitor the risk for flooding.

Friday, drier & more stable air moves in. Therefore, we get to have a brighter wrap-up to the work week with highs in the mid 80s . A sun-filled Memorial Day weekend is expected with mid-upper 80s in the forecast for Saturday through Monday (Memorial Day). Isolated showers will return to the area by the kick-off to June.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.