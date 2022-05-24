Texas Turnaround in Meridian to be temporarily closed

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation is temporarily closing the South Frontage Road entrance ramp to I-20/59, from Tuesday, May 24, at 7 p.m. until June 7 at 7 a.m.

MDOT said it’s necessary to continue the I-20/59 improvement project.

Drivers should plan alternate routes to avoid delays and be alert for more congested traffic on South Frontage Road and Highway 19/39 during this time.

