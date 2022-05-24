Advertisement

Texas Turnaround in Meridian to be temporarily closed

The Mississippi Department of Transportation is temporarily closing the South Frontage Road...
The Mississippi Department of Transportation is temporarily closing the South Frontage Road entrance ramp to I-20/59, from Tuesday, May 24, at 7 p.m. until June 7 at 7 a.m. (Source: MGN)(MGN)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation is temporarily closing the South Frontage Road entrance ramp to I-20/59, from Tuesday, May 24, at 7 p.m. until June 7 at 7 a.m.

MDOT said it’s necessary to continue the I-20/59 improvement project.

Drivers should plan alternate routes to avoid delays and be alert for more congested traffic on South Frontage Road and Highway 19/39 during this time.

