Thunderstorms are possible through Thursday

Low-end risk for the entire area
Low-end risk for the entire area(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Today through Thursday a, level one out of five, marginal risk for severe weather has been issued for the entire viewing area. This is a low-end risk, but the threats that are associated with it are damaging winds and hail. Showers have already started for parts of the viewing area.

By the afternoon, thunderstorms are possible. So, be sure to stay weather aware and have multiple ways to receive weather information. If you have any furniture outside, do not forget to tie it down before the storms come into the area. These scattered thunderstorms will last until Thursday evening.

We are dry for the Memorial Day weekend. So, stay safe and enjoy!

