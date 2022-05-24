Thunderstorms are possible through Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Today through Thursday a, level one out of five, marginal risk for severe weather has been issued for the entire viewing area. This is a low-end risk, but the threats that are associated with it are damaging winds and hail. Showers have already started for parts of the viewing area.

By the afternoon, thunderstorms are possible. So, be sure to stay weather aware and have multiple ways to receive weather information. If you have any furniture outside, do not forget to tie it down before the storms come into the area. These scattered thunderstorms will last until Thursday evening.

We are dry for the Memorial Day weekend. So, stay safe and enjoy!

