Advertisement

Two EMCC baseball players were named to 2022 All MACCC baseball team

Two EMCC baseball players honored with post season recognition.
Two EMCC baseball players honored with post season recognition.(East Mississippi Community College Athletics)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOOBA, Miss. (WTOK) - Two East Mississippi baseball players were named to the All MACCC baseball team.

Pitcher Blayze Better was selected as first team pitcher and second team utility player. Berry is currently committed to UAB and had 60 strikeouts this seaosn.

Freshman outfield, Ethan Medlin was selected for second team honors.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man dead and a woman injured after a shooting in Kemper County
The Jackson Police Department said the shooting was justified.
Teen shot and killed by friend in ‘prank gone wrong,’ police say
Lamaurice Jenkins' mugshot.
Arrest made in Chicken Basket burglary
Mother and child shot in Meridian, both in stable condition
Brian Boler's mugshot
Meridian Police make shooting arrest

Latest News

Bo Gatlin, Brock Butler, Braden Luke and Ke'Shun Collier were recognized will All MACCC honors.
MACCC recognizes four MCC Eagles with post season honors
Rockets prepare for their first state baseball championship appearance in program history.
Neshoba Central baseball prepares for first state championship in program history
Pitcher Tanner Hall is the fourth Southern Mississippi player to take home the Ferriss Trophy.
USM pitcher Tanner Hall awarded 2022 Ferriss Trophy
A runner in the 2022 RBC Brooklyn Half collapsed and died after finishing the race Saturday.
30-year-old runner collapses, dies after Brooklyn half-marathon