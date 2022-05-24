Two EMCC baseball players were named to 2022 All MACCC baseball team

SCOOBA, Miss. (WTOK) - Two East Mississippi baseball players were named to the All MACCC baseball team.

Pitcher Blayze Better was selected as first team pitcher and second team utility player. Berry is currently committed to UAB and had 60 strikeouts this seaosn.

Freshman outfield, Ethan Medlin was selected for second team honors.

