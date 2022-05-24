Advertisement

WATCH: Retired USM research vessel becomes an artificial fishing reef

A tow ship pulled R/V Hermes to a designated spot called Fishing Haven 2, approximately 15 miles south of Horn Island for the ceremonial sinking.
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
GULF OF MEXICO (WLOX) - Anglers have a new artificial reef in the Gulf of Mexico thanks to the University of Southern Mississippi.

The research vessel R/V Hermes is living its new life as Fishing Haven 2, a designated fishing spot approximately 15 miles south of Horn Island.

Crews sank the longtime USM marine trawler on May 18 in a special ceremony at sea. Officials said the sinking was a dignified, memorialized end for a beloved vessel.

