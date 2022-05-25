Advertisement

About 42% of voters cast ballots in Choctaw County

Records from the Choctaw County Probate Judge’s Office showed about 42 percent of registered...
Records from the Choctaw County Probate Judge’s Office showed about 42 percent of registered voters participated in the primaries.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - Primary election day was busy in Choctaw County as thousands turned out to cast their ballots.

Tuesday’s voting will determine who will represent each party in Alabama’s Nov. 8 general election for U.S. Senate and governor all the way down to local school board seats. We caught up with a Choctaw County voter who shared how important this year’s election is to him.

Over 500 people cast their votes at the American Legion Post 81 precinct News 11 visited on election day. But records from the Choctaw County Probate Judge’s Office showed about 42 percent of registered voters participated in the primaries.

