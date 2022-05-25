About 42% of voters cast ballots in Choctaw County

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - Primary election day was busy in Choctaw County as thousands turned out to cast their ballots.

Tuesday’s voting will determine who will represent each party in Alabama’s Nov. 8 general election for U.S. Senate and governor all the way down to local school board seats. We caught up with a Choctaw County voter who shared how important this year’s election is to him.

“This election is just like any other election. It’s always important to get out to voice your opinion, especially now with the way this country is going. If you think about the grand scheme of things, if you don’t vote, you don’t have a right to talk about it. We’ve all got to band together and try to live in this world. It doesn’t look like it’s getting any better, so it’s up to us to try to make it better.”

Over 500 people cast their votes at the American Legion Post 81 precinct News 11 visited on election day. But records from the Choctaw County Probate Judge’s Office showed about 42 percent of registered voters participated in the primaries.

