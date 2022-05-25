After killer’s reversal, motion for quick execution tossed

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Mississippi’s Supreme Court has formally ended a convicted killer’s effort to get his pending execution scheduled quickly.

Blayde Nathaniel Grayson had filed a handwritten letter to the high court in December requesting that his execution be set immediately. Days later, Grayson’s lawyer moved to withdraw that request, noting that Grayson still had a federal appeal pending.

In April, Grayson told a judge, under oath, that he wanted to continue his appeals. In a decision dated Friday, the state Supreme Court formally dismissed his motion for a quick execution. Grayson was sentenced to death for a 1996 home-invasion stabbing death.

Grayson was found guilty of the 1996 stabbing death of 78-year-old Minnie Smith during a burglary at her home in George County.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.