Alabama holds Democrat, Republican primaries

(WTOK) - Local highlights from Tuesday’s voting in west Alabama:

Incumbent Greg Griggers held a comfortable lead over challenger Barrown Lankster in the Democrat Primary district attorney’s race for the 17th Judicial District of Sumter, Marengo and Greene counties. There were only two provisional boxes remaining late-evening.

All three school tax measures on the ballot in Choctaw County failed to pass with voters. There were some runaway decisions in county commission and school board races, while others were close.

The votes of any election are unofficial until certified by the appropriate boards. View local election results here.

