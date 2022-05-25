Advertisement

Alabama holds Democrat, Republican primaries

The votes of any election are unofficial until certified by the appropriate boards.
The votes of any election are unofficial until certified by the appropriate boards.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WTOK) - Local highlights from Tuesday’s voting in west Alabama:

Incumbent Greg Griggers held a comfortable lead over challenger Barrown Lankster in the Democrat Primary district attorney’s race for the 17th Judicial District of Sumter, Marengo and Greene counties. There were only two provisional boxes remaining late-evening.

All three school tax measures on the ballot in Choctaw County failed to pass with voters. There were some runaway decisions in county commission and school board races, while others were close.

The votes of any election are unofficial until certified by the appropriate boards. View local election results here.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jackson Police Department said the shooting was justified.
Teen shot and killed by friend in ‘prank gone wrong,’ police say
Deadly shooting takes place at ATV ride at a field on Highway 495 S in Kemper County.
3 suspects sought in deadly Kemper shooting
MPD said Johnny Norris was arrested Sunday morning and is charged with two counts of aggravated...
MPD makes arrest in alleged vehicle chase, assault
One man dead and a woman injured after a shooting in Kemper County
Family members say they’re grieving after losing loved ones due to gun violence.
Mothers standing against crime

Latest News

Steve Marshall has won the Republican nomination for Alabama attorney general.
Marshall wins GOP nomination to seek reelection as Alabama attorney general
Incumbent Kay Ivey is declaring victory over eight rivals in the Republican primary race for...
Ivey declares victory over 8 GOP primary opponents
Congressman Michael Guest
Congressman Michael Guest makes a trip to Philadelphia ahead on primary elections
AP sources: President Joe Biden will sign an executive order on policing on the second...
Biden to sign policing order on anniversary of Floyd’s death