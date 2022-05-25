Advertisement

An Above Average 2022 Hurricane Season is Expected

By Deitra McKenzie
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration released its 2022 Atlantic Basin Hurricane Season forecast on Tuesday, May 24th. The forecast calls for 14-21 named storms with 6-10 hurricanes. An average hurricane season has roughly 12-14 named storms, so NOAA is forecasting an above average season.

There are many elements that go into the hurricane season forecasts, and this year one of those elements is the on-going La Nina (cooler than average waters over the tropical pacific ocean). This is expected to continue during hurricane season which usually means less/weaker wind shear (and lighter trade winds) over the Caribbean & tropical Atlantic Ocean. Less wind shear can equate to more hurricanes due to a better environment for them to thrive.

Earlier this year, the Colorado State Hurricane Forecasters also released their seasonal outlook. They, too, are forecasting an above average hurricane season with 19 named storms. One thing to remember regarding these forecasts is that they never pinpoint where a hurricane or tropical cyclone will hit. So, whether it’s a forecast calling for an active or non-active season...remember that it only takes ONE storm to make it a bad season for you if your area is effected.

Therefore, prepare for each season as best you can, and stay informed.

