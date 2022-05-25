Advertisement

Baton Rouge teen missing after getting swept into rough waters at Alabama beach

Tyreke Walker
Tyreke Walker(WALA)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WAFB) - A birthday celebration for a Baton Rouge teen took a somber turn, as he was swept into rough waters in Orange Beach, Ala. on Saturday, May 21, and has not yet been found, according to WALA in Mobile, Ala.

RELATED: ‘I wish I would’ve held on longer,’ said the father of a teen missing in Orange Beach waters

The family of Tyreke Walker, 14, who recently graduated eighth grade with honors from McKinley Middle, told WALA that this was their first time in Orange Beach and they planned to stay just one day to celebrate his birthday, which was three days earlier.

KSLA anchor Doug Warner captured video in Orange Beach of the search for a missing Baton Rouge teen.

Orange Beach Fire Rescue said the teen was “roped in” by dangerous rough waters. WALA reported his father, Clint Walker, was almost swept away with him and was later rushed to the emergency room due to excessive water inhalation.

“He’s like ‘I’m sorry, I can’t come back,’” said Clint Walker. “I grabbed him, and I had him, but the water was just pulling us and pulling us. Honestly, I didn’t think I was going to make it. I lost his grip. I kept getting thrown to the bottom of the water, and somehow, I made it to shore, and he didn’t. I just wish I would’ve held on longer.”

The search continues for Tyreke Walker.

A GoFundme has been created to help the Walker Family.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jackson Police Department said the shooting was justified.
Teen shot and killed by friend in ‘prank gone wrong,’ police say
Deadly shooting takes place at ATV ride at a field on Highway 495 S in Kemper County.
3 suspects sought in deadly Kemper shooting
MPD said Johnny Norris was arrested Sunday morning and is charged with two counts of aggravated...
MPD makes arrest in alleged vehicle chase, assault
Mayor Jimmie Smith spoke with media and members of the community during a Tuesday morning news...
Mayor Jimmie Smith announces ramped-up efforts to curb crime in Meridian
One man dead and a woman injured after a shooting in Kemper County

Latest News

Incumbent Kay Ivey is declaring victory over eight rivals in the Republican primary race for...
Ivey declares victory over 8 GOP primary opponents
Guest is currently serving his second term in the House and is looking to keep his support...
Congressman Michael Guest makes a trip to Philadelphia ahead on primary elections
Steve Marshall has won the Republican nomination for Alabama attorney general.
Marshall wins GOP nomination to seek reelection as Alabama attorney general
The votes of any election are unofficial until certified by the appropriate boards.
Alabama holds Democrat, Republican primaries
Congressman Michael Guest
Congressman Michael Guest makes a trip to Philadelphia ahead on primary elections