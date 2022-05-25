Advertisement

Bureau of Narcotics seizes $205K in powder cocaine in Hinds County drug bust

Evans was arrested during a May 24 drug bust in Hinds County.
Evans was arrested during a May 24 drug bust in Hinds County.(Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics says a drug bust in Hinds County has taken two kilograms of cocaine off the streets.

Wednesday, the agency announced that it had arrested Cedrick Earl Evans during a drug trafficking arrest in Hinds County.

The arrest was made Tuesday.

MBN seizes $205K in cocaine, along with $42,000 in cash during recent drug arrest in Hinds...
MBN seizes $205K in cocaine, along with $42,000 in cash during recent drug arrest in Hinds County.(Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics)

Evans is being charged with aggravated trafficking of a controlled substance.

Approximately 2 kilograms of powder cocaine, valued at $205,000, along with $42,420 in cash, was seized.

Evans has not been awarded a bond at this time. It was not known where he was being held.

The location of the arrest was not known.

Agencies participating in the arrest include the Bureau of Narcotics, the Ridgeland Police Department, the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, and the Department of Homeland Security.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Jimmie Smith spoke with media and members of the community during a Tuesday morning news...
Mayor Jimmie Smith announces ramped-up efforts to curb crime in Meridian
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Shanta Nunn and Deonte Rush were arrested for assaulting a middle school student.
Mother, son arrested for assaulting Kemper County Middle School student
Deadly shooting takes place at ATV ride at a field on Highway 495 S in Kemper County.
3 suspects sought in deadly Kemper shooting
The Mississippi Department of Transportation is temporarily closing the South Frontage Road...
Texas Turnaround in Meridian to be temporarily closed

Latest News

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Stormy start to your Thursday
Expect a stormy commute for Thursday morning
The Rockets fall in game one 3-2.
Neshoba Central takes on East Central in game one of MHSAA 5A state championship series
Southeast High School has added new safety equipment to better protect its students.
Local educators discuss safety protocols after Texas shooting
- clipped version
- clipped version