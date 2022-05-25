Advertisement

Congressman Michael Guest makes a trip to Philadelphia ahead on primary elections

Republican primary is June 7th
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Congressman Michael Guest hosted a meet and greet in Philadelphia earlier this evening.

Guest is currently serving his second term in the House and is looking to keep his support going as the Primary Election draws closer. He spoke about current political issues including increased gas prices and Roe v Wade. He also spoke about how frequently people forget about Primary Elections because of the time of year they take place. Guest stressed the importance of people getting out and getting to the polls or even voting absentee.

Guest is running against Michael Cassidy and Thomas Griffin in the June 7th Republican Primary.

News 11 will be speaking with Cassidy soon and we’ve reached out to Thomas Griffin.

