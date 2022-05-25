Advertisement

Dorothy Moore marker unveiled on JSU campus

Dorothy Moore with fans at The MAX in Meridian.
Dorothy Moore with fans at The MAX in Meridian.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A Mississippi Blues Trail was unveiled Wednesday at the F.D. Hall Music Center on the campus of Jackson State University to honor the legendary Dorothy Moore. The marker, located at 1400 J.R. Lynch St. in Jackson, highlights the accomplishments of the four-time GRAMMY® nominee. A Jackson native, Moore is a blues, gospel and R&B singer best known for her 1976 hit song “Misty Blue.” Moore, who recorded with Malaco Records, founded Farish Street Records in 2002.

Speakers at the event included Mississippi state Sen. John Horhn, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and Jackson State University President Thomas Hudson. Additionally, personal remarks from several individuals familiar with Moore were also shared during the ceremony.

“Dorothy Moore is a renowned artist who has made many notable contributions to Mississippi’s music legacy,” said Visit Mississippi Director Craig Ray. “Moore’s distinct voice and style have been internationally recognized for more than 50 years. Her marker reminds the world of Mississippi’s greatest natural resource: the musicians and artists who call our state home.”

The unveiling recognizes the significance of Moore as a GRAMMY-nominated performer and recording artist, as well as her contributions to the blues.

“Jackson State University is honored to serve as the location of the historic Mississippi Blues Trail marker honoring the life of the legendary blues singer Dorothy Moore,” said JSU President Thomas K. Hudson, J.D. “This sign will be a constant reminder to our students to continue to develop their musical gifts as they follow in the footsteps of talented artists whose journeys began right here, like Ms. Moore.”

